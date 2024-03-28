Shoaib Malik celebrates wife Sana Javed's birthday in iconic style

Actor Sana Javed celebrates her 31st birthday

Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024

(Web Desk) - Shoaib Malik celebrated his wife Sana Javed’s birthday in style.

Actor Sana Javed celebrated her 31st birthday with Shoaib Malik and shared her photos on Instagram as well.

The pictures shared by Sana Javed show her dressed in a maroon outfit while Shoaib Malik is seen wearing a khaki shirt with dusty-colored pants for the occasion.

Shoaib Malik decorated a place with red and black balloons on Sana Javed's first birthday after their wedding, and chose a sky-blue birthday cake adorned with white flowers.

The cricketer was earlier married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and the couple had a son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sana Javed was married to singer Umair Jaswal earlier and now they are divorced.

