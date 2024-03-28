Sara Ali Khan hints at entering politics

Entertainment Entertainment Sara Ali Khan hints at entering politics

She credits her mother Amrita Singh for shaping her life

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 02:07:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who portrayed a freedom fighter in her recent film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', has hinted at entering politics.

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Sara Ali Khan, who depicted the role of Gandhian freedom fighter Usha Mehta in her latest biopic released on Amazon Prime Video, was asked if she plans to pursue a career in politics in real life. To this, she responded, "Yes, she does."

In an earlier interview, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor also suggested, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I may consider entering politics later in life, although it's not a backup plan."

"I am not leaving [the film industry], and as long as people give me the opportunity to work in Bollywood, I will continue to do so," Khan further assured.

In addition to her role in the historical biopic 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', Khan was also featured in Netflix's star-studded mystery thriller 'Murder Mubarak', directed by Homi Adajania.

Sara Ali Khan credits her single mother, Amrita Singh, for shaping her life, stating, "'I realised nobody is going to do anything for you."