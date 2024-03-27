'Ishq Murshid's actor Ali Mallah shares hardships of life

He appears in Mazaq Raat with his son

(Web Desk) - Appearing in Mazaq Raat, a Dunya TV programme, actor Ali Gul Mallah narrated his financial constraints in life.

Ali Gul Mallah is a Sindhi artist who has been working for 30 years now and after his successful stint in Ishq Murshid, he is suddenly the apple of everyone’s eyes.

He has finally gotten the recognition he deserved and he has become a national icon.

In Mazaq Raat, he talked about the financial constraints he has seen in his life and how being an orphan added to his pain.

He shared that his mother died when he was young and he only had one other sister. His father married again but when a person’s mother goes, he is as good as an orphan in the world.

He also opened up about how everyone’s behaviour has changed post his success.

He said that people who used to criticise and mock him that are you trying to become SRK are now friendlier than ever and praise his work.

Ali Gul Mallah’s son Ali Jan also came on the show with his father and he shared that they are super happy and super proud of their father’s success.

