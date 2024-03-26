Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, kids from cricket ground

(Web Desk) - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, baby boy Akaay to the world on February 15.

Soon after, the Indian cricketer flew to India to be part of the Indian Premier League 2024.

On March 25, the former team India skipper walked his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru towards victory by defeating Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings by four wickets.

To make sure his family was there to celebrate the win, Kohli video called them abroad.

In a video circulating on social media, the cricketer can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile and making funny faces as he spoke to his kids and wife on Facetime.

He even gave them a flying kiss and promised to call them once he was free.

He laughed a lot with his kids and entertained them by making faces before he kissed them ‘I love you’ and ended the call.

The moment the video went viral, Kohli’s fans swooned over the father in him.

A user commented, “Sweet wholesome moment,” while another penned, “This is so wholesome kids don’t want to end the call ig and he’s like, ‘I’ll call later’.”

A third wrote, “in a country where people feel proud to make sacrifices. In a country where a man wants to show his love to his wife, it is considered a ‘joru ka gulam’ thing. And this man is something else.

Who openly does all these things. Without worrying about taunts and criticism.” Another one opined, “Men in love.”

A couple of weeks ago, Virat and Anushka announced the arrival of their second child Akaay on social media.

Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, the couple shared a picture in which the text reads, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives.

We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

