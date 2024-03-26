Ali Azmat shares hurdles he faced in journey to music career

Entertainment Entertainment Ali Azmat shares hurdles he faced in journey to music career

He ultimately proved his detractors wrong through his determination

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 02:39:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - During a guest appearance at a show, Ali Azmat candidly shared anecdotes from his early career.

He revealed that his family was initially critical of his decision to pursue a career in music.

Recalling the moments of doubt and ridicule, Ali recounted how relatives would mockingly suggest alternative career paths.

They used to ask him to become a mechanic or pursue a more conventional vocation in order to attain financial stability.

Despite facing such opposition, Ali Azmat remained steadfast in his pursuit of his passion for music.

His grandmother humorously yet poignantly encouraged him to pursue singing as a means to earn a living.

He ultimately proved his detractors wrong through his unwavering determination.

Netizens commented on Ali Azmat’s struggles.

One user said: “The biggest critics are family relatives indeed.”

Another wrote: “We have to give credit to his grandmother. She gave us a legend.

One claimed: “Junoon would be nothing without you.”

Another commented: “Glad to see how you threw your success in the faces of those who made fun of you.”

However, many others had different opinions.

With a career spanning decades, Ali Azmat’s contributions to the music industry have been nothing short of monumental.

As the frontman of Junoon, Ali Azmat propelled Pakistani music onto the global stage, garnering international acclaim and accolades.

Azmat’s powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence became synonymous with the spirit of Junoon.

