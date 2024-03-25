Feroze Khan, Alizeh Sultan settle issue of kids' custody

They will have the freedom to communicate with their children

(Web Desk) - Actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizeh Sultan have come to a mutual understanding regarding the custody arrangements for their children, bringing an end to the extradition issue.

The reconciliation was confirmed by YouTuber Ayaz Brohi, who reported that all matters concerning the children’s handover have been resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

As per the agreement, their daughter Fatima will reside with her mother Alizeh, while their son Sultan will live with his father, Feroze Khan. Both parents will have the freedom to communicate with their children via phone or video calls at any time.

Feroze Khan has agreed to provide monthly financial support of Rs 75,000 to Alizeh for Fatima’s expenses, payable by the 3rd of each month.

Furthermore, all expenses related to Sultan will be covered by Feroze Khan. The agreement also includes a yearly increase of 10% in the monthly support for Fatima, with Feroze Khan responsible for her educational expenses as well as any emergency costs.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) permits the parents to celebrate special occasions with their children and allows for international travel.

In the event of any disagreements regarding the children, efforts will be made to resolve the matter amicably at home.

Feroze Khan expressed his joy by sharing a picture with his son Sultan on social media following the resolution, while Alizeh has temporarily deactivated her Instagram account.

Alizeh Sultan and Feroze Khan tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Sultan, in 2019, followed by the birth of their daughter Fatima in February 2022.

However, the couple parted ways after the birth of their children and finalised their divorce in September 2022.