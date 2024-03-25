Zareen Omar recalls God fearing nature of Omar Sharif

She said Omar Sharif was practicing Muslim, kindhearted person

Mon, 25 Mar 2024

(Web Desk) – Zareen Omar, wife of Omar Sharif, in a programme has revealed that her husband was a God fearing and practicing Muslim.

Talking about his closeness to Islam at a programme, she said, “Omar Sharif was once carried out Ramazan transmission. He was reluctant to do it, fearing if public would accept him in the religious programme.

I said to him to do it. You would do it for real because you are an extremely kind, religious and God fearing person. You should definitely do it.”

She said he first observed Aitkaf when he was ten years old. He used to offer prayers.

I know it should be done by all as per duty but besides this, he used to offer Ashrak prayer, Chasht prayer and other Nawafils too.

The staff members at the channel must have heard his long prayers (Duas). He used to do ten minutes long ‘Dua’ in which he used to mention all the Prophets and their respected wives. His Dua used to be so fulfilling”.

Zareen Omar said that Omar Sharif was an extremely kind-hearted person, especially when someone used to come to him to seek help for his/her daughter’s wedding and dowry.

She said Omar helped poor girls in arranging their marriages.