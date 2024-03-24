Netizens remember unsung hero Allah Rakhiyo on Pakistan Day

Entertainment Entertainment Netizens remember unsung hero Allah Rakhiyo on Pakistan Day

They argue teacher should have also been given a civil award posthumously

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 08:04:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Social media users remembered schoolteacher Allah Rakhiyo on Pakistan Day and argued that he should have also been given a civil award posthumously on this auspicious day for scarifying his life for the cause of teaching.

Pakistan Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm and fervor. Those who contributed to the welfare and progress of the country were given civil awards. They included artists, educationists, journalists, poets, writers, human right activists, philanthropists, etc.

These great figures were bestowed with honour in recognition of their matchless services for the country and its people. Social media users heap praise and tributes on these impeccable personalities with a complaint why an unsung hero, teacher Allah Rakhiyo, was ignore on this auspicious day, who sacrificed his life in line with duty a few days ago.

Allah Rakhiyo was murdered by robbers of Katcha area of Kandhkot when he was going to school to teach children of a primary class.

A video had gone viral featuring teacher Allah Rakhiyo going to school with his gun.

He continued his mission of teaching children, putting his life at risk. He used to teach children of Katcha area, but the robbers did like him to teach children of the area.

Commenting on a civil award giving ceremony, a netizen said, “All those given awards are appreciable. They are the asset to the nation. But Allah Rakhiyo is nothing short of them. He gave his life for the future generation. I am very sorry that he was ignored on this auspicious day.”

A social media user said, “Those who don’t have connections are ignored. Sometime I feel these awards are given on the basis of like and dislike. Allah Rakhiyo deserves a civil award posthumously.

There are many recipients to posthumous civil awards. Why it is not for the teacher who laid his for a sacred mission of teaching children of Pakistan.”

