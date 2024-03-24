Sajal Aly, Juggun Kazim, Adnan Siddiqui honoured with civil awards on Pakistan Day

(Web Desk) – Actors Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui and host Juggun Kazim were granted civil awards for their significant contributions to the country during a ceremony at Punjab Governor’s House on Pakistan Day.

The event, which recognised individuals across diverse sectors, saw Governor Balighur Rahman presenting the award to Sajal Aly, acknowledging her remarkable performances and dedication to acting.

Juggun Kazim also received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for her hosting career expanding to a decade during the ceremony.

Similarly, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori honoured individuals in various fields at the Governor’s House, including actor Adnan Siddiqui and Qadir Bakhsh, who were bestowed with the Presidential Pride of Performance Award for their notable services.