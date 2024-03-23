Iftar Time - Ramadan 12
Lahore
LHR
06:18 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:46 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:24 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:30 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:47 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Madonna to hold Copacabana beach concert in Brazil

Madonna to hold Copacabana beach concert in Brazil

Entertainment

Madonna kicked off her "Celebration" tour last October

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pop superstar Madonna will hold a concert on the sandy shores of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, the companies behind the event confirmed.

"Brazil, I'm coming soon," the "Material Girl" and "Vogue" singer said in a video released earlier this week by local lender Itau Unibanco.

More details about Madonna's concert will come out in a press conference on Monday, according to an invitation sent to journalists by Itau and Dutch beermaker Heineken, which has a large presence in Brazil.

The local hotel industry cheered the reports.

"New Year's Eve has come early," Rio hotel union head Alfredo Lopes said in an interview, explaining that hotel occupation in the most tourist-heavy parts of the city could hit 100% ahead of the concert.

Columnist Lauro Jardim from newspaper O Globo said this month that the concert was scheduled for May 4, a date not yet confirmed by authorities or the 65-year-old singer.

Past free concerts at Copacabana, drawing up to millions of fans, have included the Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart and Lenny Kravitz.

Madonna kicked off her "Celebration" tour last October.

Related Topics
Music
Entertainment



Advertisement

Related News