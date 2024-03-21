Alizeh Shah's copy of Korean doll invites mixed reaction

Some of her fans have expressed disappointment

(Web Desk) – Alizeh Shah, famed for her role in “Ehd e Wafa,” has risen to prominence through her successful acting career and active presence on social media platforms.

Recently, she has been adopting elements of Korean beauty trends in her appearance, drawing inspiration from icons like Lisa of Black Pink.

However, amidst this transformation, some of her fans have expressed disappointment.

They feel that her current style appears to mimic Lisa’s, leading her to stray from her original charm and allure.

While embracing global trends can broaden one’s aesthetic appeal, it’s essential for public figures like Alizeh Shah to ensure that they stay true to their unique Pakistani or South Asian identity.

South Korea has solidified its influence in soft power, as its cultural offerings like music, dramas, and films have garnered worldwide acclaim.

In Pakistan, Korean dramas enjoy a significant following, and groups such as BTS and Black Pink are immensely popular among the youth.