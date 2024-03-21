Actor Rabya Kulsoom objects to slogans of Aurat March

Says idea of feminism is not reaching people it is meant for

(Web Desk) - TV actor and social media influencer Rabya Kulsoom has objected to the slogans raised or displayed in placards during Aurat March, saying such slogans do not serve the purpose, but pit men and women against each other.

In a recent podcast interview, Rabya Kalsoom openly opposed the Aurat March version, which was being promoted in Pakistan.

Expressing her views on feminism, she said the very idea of feminism was not reaching the people it was meant for.

“If slogans like ‘find your socks yourself’ on placards will reach people living in rural areas, they do not understand their meaning.

Such slogans will convey them a wrong message. An abuser will beat his wife after reading this slogan on the placard.”

Rabya said Aurat March needs to come out of this “find your socks yourself” and “reheat your food yourself” mindset.

Feminism is far ahead of these things, she said, adding she doesn’t like the direction the Aurat March is heading to in Pakistan.