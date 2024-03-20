Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed celebrate daughter's Aqiqa

The couple had welcomed their first child after seven years of marriage

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani celebrity couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed celebrated the Aqiqa ceremony of their daughter Jahan Aara Saeed.

The couple had welcomed their first child after seven years of marriage and termed it their re-birth as well.

The relationship witnessed many ups and downs but survived through thick and thin and became parents to an adorable daughter in January 2024.

The parents had also announced that they would call her “Aara”.

The couple had tied the knot in 2016.

The couple celebrated the Aqiqa of their daughter before Ramazan and Urwa just shared the pictures with her fans.

“The last weekend before Ramazan when Aara met her entire family at home for Aqiqa and wore my first shoes my mother saved all these years,” Urwa captioned while sharing an Instagram reel from the grand Aqiqa ceremony.

Special sweet boxes inscribed with the name of Aara were also distributed among the guests.