Multan Sultans English coach shares fasting experience in Ramazan

Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 05:37:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Multan Sultans English Coach Alexandra has revealed in an interview that she has also been fasting with the team.

She loved to experience Sehr and Iftar and she wanted to experience it along with the team.

She shared that it is very difficult indeed to live through the whole day without eating and drinking but she was glad to experience this.

PSL 9 just concluded and though Multan Sultans lost the final once again, it was a great tournament for them.

The team had camaraderie, they made their fans happy and Multan also had a female bowling coach this time, Alexandra Hartley.

Multan fans are a bit heartbroken for sure as Islamabad snatched the cup from their hands in the last moments, but overall it was a good tournament for the team.

Alexandra Hartley also played her role in bringing the team this much success and her inclusion to the team as the first female coach on PSL was applauded.

