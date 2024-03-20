Karan Johar freaks out as Samantha tries to touch his feet

Entertainment Entertainment Karan Johar freaks out as Samantha tries to touch his feet

I don't want to be aged here please

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 01:58:35 PKT

(Web Desk) - At a recent Prime Video event, filmmaker Karan Johar was taken aback when actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu attempted to touch his feet. The incident led to a humorous exchange between KJo and actor Varun Dhawan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was heard yelling 'no-no' as Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch his feet at the Prime Video event in Mumbai on March 19. However, he was seen blessing Varun Dhawan, who touched his feet just a moment ago.

The actors, along with Raj & DK, were at the event to unveil the first look of their series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

As Karan asked Samantha not to touch his feet, Varun said, "I feel everyone should touch Karan's feet."

To which Karan replied, "I don't want to be aged here please. I am finally over my midlife crisis. I don't want you to put me in my place please."

Varun then teased KJo saying, "I don't think you all realise how old Karan is because he does a great job with his dermatologist." The filmmaker responded, "There are lots of people who have done jobs on their faces, I am not one of them."

Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the Indian Original 'Citadel' series features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Raj & DK, under their banner D2R Films, will also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global 'Citadel' universe.

The series will also star Simran, Kay Kay Menon, Shivankit Singh, Saquib Saleem and Sikander Kher in crucial roles. The release date is yet to be announced.



