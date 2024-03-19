Trumps hints to deport Prince Harry if elected to power

(Web Desk) – United States presidential candidate Donald Trump has hinted that if it comes out that Prince Harry misled on his visa application, he might be deported from the country.

Speaking to TV host Nigel Farage, the former president warned if the British monarch lied about his drug use, he would not be granted any preferential treatment.

Where is Prince Harry currently?

With his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Harry has been living in the United States since 2020. The couple owns a nine-bedroom property in Montecito.

The prince disclosed in his autobiography, "Spare" that he had used narcotics in the past, which is illegal in the US and would often result in the denial of a visa application.

He acknowledged using hallucinogenic mushrooms, cocaine, and cannabis in the book.

