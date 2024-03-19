Reema shares pictures from Khana Kaaba

Entertainment Entertainment Reema shares pictures from Khana Kaaba

She prayed for Muslim Ummah

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 05:03:32 PKT

(Web Desk) – Former film actor, model and director Reema Khan has reached Saudi Arabia and she has shared pictures while performing Umrah.

Reema Khan loves religious occasions and practices including performing Umrah.

She has been to Saudi Arabia multiple times, performing Umrah in 2022 and 2023.

This year again, the brilliant actor has reached Makkah to perform Umrah.

She has just shared her pictures from the Khana Kaaba.

Reema posed for the pictures in front of Khana Kaaba and other historical places as well.

She prayed for the Muslim Ummah as well. Reema showed gratitude for being in Makkah.

The brilliant actor was once the top Pakistani film actress. Besides this, she also stepped into direction and made the hit film Koi Tuj Sa Kahan.

Reema Khan has so far appeared in more than 200 films, most of which were hits.

She received the Pride of Performance Award in 2019 for her contributions to Pakistani cinema.

Reema left the industry right after marrying the brilliant Surgeon Dr Tariq Shahab.

Reema has a beautiful son, and she is leading a happy life after marriage.