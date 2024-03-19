Gauahar Khan, husband Zaid in Madinah to perform Umrah with son Zehaan

Entertainment Entertainment Gauahar Khan, husband Zaid in Madinah to perform Umrah with son Zehaan

They shared some glimpses of their journey

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 04:31:47 PKT

(Web Desk) – Actor Gauahar Khan, known for her recent hosting gig on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, is currently on a break from work and has embarked on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia.

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar are preparing to perform their first Umrah with their son Zehaan during the holy month of Ramazan.

Gauahar Khan shared some glimpses of their journey on Sunday on her Instagram handle.

She is currently in Madinah. The actress posted a video showcasing the serene view of Masjid-e-Nabawi (peace be upon him) and expressed gratitude for the peaceful surroundings.

“My Quran, Rozedaar ki Chai and the best view of Madinah Haram Sharif. Grateful,” Gauahar wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Now, she and Zaid are expected to fly to Makkah later this week to complete their Umrah rituals.

This isn’t Gauahar’s first Umrah trip; she performed her first one during Ramazan 2023 with her family.

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 25, 2020.

Their joy expanded when they welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, they wrote, “As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th May, 2023, to make us realise what happiness truly means.”

