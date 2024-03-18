Zubab Rana enjoys Iftar dinner in Lahore's walled city

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Zubab Rana visited the walled city of Lahore for an Iftar dinner.

Taking to Instagram, the Bandish actor shared her pictures from the magical and historical walled city of Lahore.

Zubab is a talented Pakistani actor known for her roles in drama serials like Mere Khudaya and Bandish.

She impressed fans in her role as Aleena in Mere Khudaya and as Hania in Bandish.

She was also nominated for the best emerging talent in the Lux Style Awards for her role in Mere Khudaya.

Zubab has 1.5 million followers on Instagram as she enjoys huge following on social media.