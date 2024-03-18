A gesture of solidarity: Hindu woman who fasts every Ramazan

It is all about solidarity and understanding

(Web Desk) - Fasting has been practiced by different cultures and religions throughout history, often with the belief that it promotes discipline, self-control and a deeper connection with one's inner self.

However, in today's world, fasting is associated with Islam and Muslims more than any other religion and its followers.

Neelam Gokulsing, a non-Muslim Mauritian expat currently living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), began fasting during Ramazan in 2021 in Malaysia as a gesture of solidarity with her Muslim friends.

“I have a lot Muslim friends in Malaysia, and we used to have Sehr and Iftar together. For me, it was all about solidarity and understanding that part of their culture although I am a Hindu,” says 26 years old Neelam who works at a Fintech company and arrived in Dubai two years ago.

After moving to Dubai, Neelam continued fasting to align with the majority around her during Ramazan. Initially, fasting was about solidarity, but it evolved into a journey of self-discovery for her.

“It involves grasping the spiritual aspect of fasting, where individuals cleanse themselves and embrace associated concepts. It’s like teamwork that shows you all the values that you can uncover about yourself,” she said.

The discipline required to maintain a fast while managing daily tasks and responsibilities has provided Neelam with valuable insights into her own character.

After embracing the spirit of Ramazan, Neelam’s future goals include learning Arabic to further integrate into the UAE’s culture and society.