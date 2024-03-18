Actor Afraz Rasool's sister passes away

Entertainment Entertainment Actor Afraz Rasool's sister passes away

The brilliant actor shared news about the death of his sister

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 03:40:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - Afraz Rasool is a brilliant Pakistani television actor who has been part of the media industry for more than a decade now.

The brilliant actor shared news about the death of his sister. His beloved sister Midhat Siddiqui passed away on Sunday.

He shared the tragic news on his Instagram account. Afraz Rasool wrote, “With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved sister Midhat Siddiqui on Ramazan 6.”

Fans say, “May Allah make this journey easy for her and give sabr to her family. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family of Afraz Rasool and his beloved sister. May Allah bless her with forgiveness and peace. Ameen.

Afraz Rasool has given many impactful performances including “Manto,” “Kahain Kis Say,” , “Sitam”, “Mere Ban Jao,” “Bichoo,” “Yakeen Ka Safar,” and “Teri Ulfat Mein”.

Afraz is also a well-known model who has done modeling for many famous Pakistani brands and advertisements. His acting in drama serial Bichoo was praised by the audience.

