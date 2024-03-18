Aamir Khan reveals his dream project with SRK, Salman Khan

He delighted fans with not one but two major announcements

(Web Desk) - On March 14, Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in a unique way by hosting a special live Instagram session on his production house’s official page.

During this interactive session, he delighted fans with not one but two major announcements that have sent Bollywood lovers into a frenzy.

Responding to a fan’s query about the possibility of the iconic Khan trio gracing the silver screen together, Aamir revealed that they have been considering the idea for quite some time.

He shared insights into their shared aspiration to work together and create something special for their audiences.

Aamir stated: “Even I think we should do a film together. When we were together, Shah Rukh, Salman, and, we were also contemplating that we must do a film together in our careers.

We must try that do a film together for us and for our audiences. So, we had this thought, now let’s see what happens. I hope if a good script is offered, we will definitely do it. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other,”

Aamir Khan confirmed that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is actively working on the script for the sequel to the beloved 1994 comedy, Andaz Apna Apna.

The original film, which also starred Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, has achieved cult status over the years. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a follow-up, and Aamir’s revelation has sparked excitement.

Although the project is still in its nascent stage, Aamir expressed his happiness that Santoshi has started thinking about it.

He believes that it will be a great film for both the actors and the audience to enjoy.

Apart from these exciting announcements, Aamir celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with the artists of his home production.

His ex-wife, Kiran Rao joined the celebration along with the media. Aamir’s busy schedule includes his new project, Sitaare Zameen Par, which revolves around Down Syndrome and is set to release on Christmas.