Omer Shahzad's recitation of Quran motivates fans

He is observing Ramazan with full zeal

(Web Desk) - Omer Shahzad is an actor and model who has a knack for singing as well.

Omer is observing Ramazan with full zeal and he is asking his followers to start their recitations as that is a very important part of Ibadah.

He also shared his own recitation to motivate others. Omer has a beautiful voice and he recited Quran with proper Tajweed prompting others to do the same.

He has struggled in his career to reach where he is today and people love how he always presents himself.

He has done some really good dramas like Mere Humsafar and Bharaas and also featured in a movie Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2.

He has also been in a reality show Tamasha where he was a fan favourite and remained in Tamasha House till the end.