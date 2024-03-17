Fans react to Aly Goni's Umrah photos, 'Remove tattoo first'

Many social media users congratulated him on completing Umrah

Sun, 17 Mar 2024 02:29:09 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Television actor Aly Goni, known for his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan.

The 33-year-old actor shared glimpses of his spiritual journey on Instagram, including photos from Makkah, where he posed against the serene backdrop of the Kaabah.

In the pictures, Aly Goni is seen wearing Ihram, the traditional white plain clothes worn during Umrah rituals.

Alongside the photos, he wrote, “The Prophet peace be upon him) said, “The performance of Umrah during Ramazan is Equal to the performance of Hajj with me” Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de Ameen. #Umrah2024.”

While many social media users congratulated Aly on completing Umrah and expressed admiration for his photos, one fan noticed a tattoo on his hand and urged him to remove it for religious reasons.

Another comment urged Aly to refrain from activities not permitted in Islam and urged him to quit the industry.

Aly Goni’s pilgrimage journey began in Madinah, where he observed a few fasts before traveling to Makkah to perform Umrah.

