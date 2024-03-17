Famed American rapper Lil Jon embraces Islam

(Web Desk) - Famed American rapper, DJ, and record producer Jonathan H Smith, popularly known by his stage name Lil Jon, has embraced Islam at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.

A video clip of Jon pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of a scholar has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

The video has received mixed reactions, with most of its followers offering words of encouragement.

Jon, known for his energetic style and catchphrases like “Yeah!” and “Okay”, gained popularity in the early 2000s with hits like “Get Low” and “Turn Down for What.”

Jon is the second known American to accept Islam in the first week of Ramazan, after US writer and activist Shaun King.

By embracing Islam, Jon joins a group of celebrities who have converted to Islam, the most famous of which are Clarence Seedorf, Andrew Tate, Kevin Lee, Gervonta Davis, Thomas Partey.