Fatima Bhutto welcomes baby boy, names him after father Murtaza

Updated On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 17:05:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - Fatima Bhutto, who is the granddaughter of former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, announced the happy news of her baby boy's birth on Instagram.

She has named the new born baby as a tribute to her late father.

“Graham and I are so happy to share the news of the birth of our baby boy,” wrote the delighted new mother on her Instagram handle as she shared her joy with her fans, asking them to keep her and her family in their prayers.

“We wanted to give our son a name that would bestow him with courage and kindness as he makes his way through the world," she added.

"I wanted a name that would act as an inspiration to him in his life but also one that would cloak him in love and strength, a name that he could wear with the knowledge that it was given to him from deep within his mother’s heart and soul to protect him throughout his life, to give him in equal measure both grace and fearlessness, a sense of his homeland and of joy. Every time I thought of what name might do that, I always came back to my beloved father’s name. Please keep us in your prayers,” she mentioned in the post.

The birth of the couple’s new baby comes after Fatima and Graham tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in Karachi in April 2023.