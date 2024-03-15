Hamza Ali Abbasi emphasises positive, relaxed atmosphere on set

Entertainment Entertainment Hamza Ali Abbasi emphasises positive, relaxed atmosphere on set

Dedication to his craft

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 03:17:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Armed with intelligence and striking looks, Hamza Ali Abbasi is a familiar face on screen, notably in “The Legend of Maula Jutt.”

Nonetheless, he emphasised the positive and relaxed atmosphere on set, with everyone, including the cast and crew, maintaining a humorous demeanor.

After a five-year hiatus, he returned to television with a remarkable performance as Shahram in “Jaan-e-Jahan,” released in December 2023.

In an interview, Hamza expressed admiration for his character Shahram, emphasising his positivity and the need for such role models in society.

He highlighted the importance of portraying love as support for one’s partner’s dreams and ambitions.

However, Hamza clarified that “Jaan-e-Jahan” is not solely a love story, praising the writers for crafting a complex plot with multiple intertwined storylines.

He singled out a poignant scene where Shahram learns of his father’s death, depicting raw grief and devastation with authentic emotion, citing it as his favorite moment.

Despite his dedication to his craft, Hamza admitted to being the most laid-back among the cast.

With a strong bond with his onscreen brothers and a supportive team of writers, Hamza reflected on a smooth production process, hoping that audience would enjoy the project as much as he did.