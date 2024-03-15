Sehar Timings Mar 15 - Ramazan 4
Lok Virsa to host vibrant Ramazan Bazaar

(Web Desk) - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa, plans to host a Ramazan Bazaar on March 30, featuring iftar delicacies and traditional activities to mark the holy month.

Attendees can explore a lively marketplace showcasing various cultural treasures, such as traditional clothing, jewelry, and handmade crafts.

The event will also include iftar parties, a food bazaar, clothing stalls, craft workshops, and live demonstrations.

According to a Lok Virsa official, the bazaar aims to foster a sense of community and compassion during Ramadan.

Additionally, there will be a calligraphy exhibition for art enthusiasts, as well as a designated play area for children.

The event encourages people from diverse backgrounds to come together and celebrate Ramadan’s spirit of togetherness.

 

