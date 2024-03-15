Ali Sethi, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy excited at South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars party

Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 02:32:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - The excitement of Hollywood’s prestigious Oscars was preceded by the third annual South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars bash at the Paramount lot.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ali Sethi, Kal Penn, Lilly Singh, Rupi Kaur, Richa Moorjani, Hannah Simone, Karan Soni, and Tan France celebrated the party.

The standout moment occurred when filmmaker and advocate Sharmeen shared a series of photos on her Instagram, highlighting South Asian representation at the Oscars.

She expressed her joy at celebrating South Asian nominees and the opportunity to champion their success.

Sharmeen stunned in an ensemble by Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar, thanking the hosts and Rehar for bringing everyone together and providing the stunning attire.

The pre-Oscars event not only honored the achievements of South Asian talent in film but also fostered unity and support within the community.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling co-hosted a similar event with Paramount Pictures.

Besides Sharmeen, Pakistani stars like Saim Sadiq, Alina Khan, Apoorva Guru Chara, activist Malala and her husband Asser Malik, singer Ali Sethi, and actor-director Riz Ahmed were also present.

Asser shared a photo on his Instagram Story featuring the “Pakistani gang,” including Tan France, Maheen Khan, Rasti Farooq, and Ali Junejo.

Sharmeen also had a mini Ms. Marvel reunion at the party, posing with actors Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Sheikh.