Javeria Saud credits father, brother for her success

Javeria is a successful woman

(Web Desk) – Speaking as a guest at a programme, actor, host and writer Javeria Saud has said men are steppingstone of a woman’s success.

She said her father and her brother were very supportive when she started her career and played a role in her becoming who she is today.

She is also a producer and she has been the person behind some very big projects.

Javeria Saud is married to film actor Saud Qasmi and they made a very strong showbiz couple. She has also hosted several shows and transmissions and appeared in other live shows as well.

Javeria is a successful woman and she talked about the importance of men in the success of women in Pakistan. She said that she also credited Saud for her success.

 

