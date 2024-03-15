Javeria Saud credits father, brother for her success
Entertainment
(Web Desk) – Speaking as a guest at a programme, actor, host and writer Javeria Saud has said men are steppingstone of a woman’s success.
She said her father and her brother were very supportive when she started her career and played a role in her becoming who she is today.
She is also a producer and she has been the person behind some very big projects.
Javeria Saud is married to film actor Saud Qasmi and they made a very strong showbiz couple. She has also hosted several shows and transmissions and appeared in other live shows as well.
She said that she also credited Saud for her success.