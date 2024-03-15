Bushra Ansari shares recipe for shiny and strong hair

She loves to share her life and tips on different things with fans

(Web Desk) - Bushra Ansari has been in the industry for four decades and she is remembered for countless characters and how she was able to establish herself as a star in the hearts of people.

She is very jolly, humble and she has ideas that are relatable for her fans. She looked beautiful since the day she made her debut and she still looks fresh with beautiful hair and skin.

Bushra Ansari also has a YouTube channel and she loves to share her life and tips on different things with her fans.

She took to her channel and has a hair oil recipe that has kept her hair shiny and beautiful despite all the treatments she has to get for her shoots.

The recipe includes boiling coconut oil, almond oil and mustard oil together at low flame. Add curry leaves, onions, cloves, rosemary, aloevera and kalonji to the mixture.

“Let it cook for a few minutes so the ingredients leave their essence into the oils.

Adding curry leaves will help neutralize the smell of the onions. After the mixture is at room temperature, strain it and add vitamin E oil to it.

This can be used for an hour or two with good chumpy and this will help your hair go strong and shiny,” she said.

