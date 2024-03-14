Kim Kardashian's 10 year-old daughter to release her debut album

(Web Desk) - North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, surprised attendees at her father’s Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix.

During the event, she confidently announced her debut album, “Elementary School Dropout,” garnering applause from the crowd.

This title playfully references her father’s iconic debut album, “The College Dropout.”

Despite her young age, North West is already leaving her mark in the music industry, having charted with tracks like “Talking/Once Again” from Vultures 1.

However, North’s announcement about pursuing a music career has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some applaud her talent and ambition, others express concern about her following in her father’s controversial footsteps, especially given Kanye’s recent controversies.

Despite this, North has big plans for her future, which include exploring various professions such as art and eventually taking over her parents’ businesses.