Humayun Saeed narrates story of struggle in life

Entertainment Entertainment Humayun Saeed narrates story of struggle in life

He worked hard since he was very young

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 03:49:20 PKT

(Web Desk) – Humayun was a guest on Shan e Suhoor and Nida Yasir asked him how he has always been so dedicated to work and what pushes him.

Humayun was very candid and shared that he started working in firm at a very young age and he also used to tutor kids.

He opened up how his brother’s injury brought so many responsibilities upon him. He shared that his brother fell and that caused his paralysis which made him more responsible as he had to take care of the family.

Humayun added that he has struggled and worked hard since he was very young and this is what still keeps him humble and people are shocked that he does not behave like a star.

Humayun Saeed is a self-made star. He started out in the industry as a producer and that is what he was passionate about.

He was noticed by creative people who asked him to start acting and as they say, the rest is history. Today, Humayun Saeed is one of the most successful stars and producers in the industry.

He makes several dramas a year and many big stars work in his projects.

