Sanjay Dutt trolled for being an 'absent parent' to daughter

His daughter shared a message on Instagram about absent parents

Published On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 02:50:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sanjay Dutt was trolled by several Instagram users following a message by his eldest child Trishala Dutt.

Trishala took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts about the effects of an absent parent.

She wrote: “Sometimes, an absent parent is a blessing in disguise.

“Because the demons they carry can inflict more pain than their absence ever could.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right, but you’ll be okay.”

It is important to note that Trishala has always spoken glowingly of her father.

The duo are known to share a close relationship, despite Trishala living in the United States.

However, this did not stop users from targeting Sanjay Dutt.

One user said: “Great way to convey her feelings. Sanju was a really irresponsible piece of garbage and ruined many lives along the way starting with his parents.”

Another one commented: “So many creeps in this industry – Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt are the worst.”

