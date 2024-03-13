Pakistani film 'Wakhri' shines at SXSW festival with North American premiere

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani film 'Wakhri' shines at SXSW festival with North American premiere

A monumental moment for Pakistani cinema

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 03:08:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani cinema makes a remarkable mark on the global stage as ‘Wakhri’ officially premiered in North America at the prestigious SXSW festival on March 8, 2024.

This significant debut aligned perfectly with International Women’s Day, adding a poignant layer to the film’s narrative.

‘Wakhri’ is Bilal and Merchant’s second project at SXSW, the first being ‘I’ll Meet You There’ which was a Grand Jury Award Nominee at SXSW 2020.

The North American premiere of the Pakistani film ‘Wakhri’ at SXSW is a monumental moment for Pakistani cinema.

As one of the most prestigious festivals globally, SXSW provides a platform for under-the-radar movies to shine, making it the perfect launchpad for ‘Wakhri.’

With its compelling storyline, stellar performances, and exploration of universal themes, ‘Wakhri’ represents a significant cultural export from Pakistan, showcasing the country’s rich cinematic talent and contributing to the global conversation on women’s empowerment and social change.

According to Bilal, “Wakhri’s DNA is empowering not just for women but anyone who feels marginalized and judged by society. It is a story that celebrates misfits.”

