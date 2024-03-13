Imran Abbas recites beautiful Naat in his magical voice

Wed, 13 Mar 2024 02:49:10 PKT

(Web Desk) – Imran Abbas is an amazing singer and a Naat Khuwan as well.

He loves to recite beautiful Naats in his eloquent voice. This year again, he has posted a video of famous Naat recitation in his soulful voice.

The Naat was originally sung by famous Pakistani Naat Khuwan Umme Habiba.

Imran Abbas is a popular Pakistani television and film actor, admired for his impeccable performances and great screen presence.

He has appeared in many hit drama serials, including ‘Meri Zaat Zarra E Be Nishan,’ ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat,’ ‘Koi Chaand Rakh,’ ‘Tum Kon Piya,’ ‘Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai,’ ‘Mera Naam Yousaf Hai,’ ‘Thora Sa Haq,’ and ‘Noor Ul Ain.’

Imran Abbas is one of the most followed Pakistani male celebrities who also keeps a strong international following due to his charming and inspiring looks.

He is popularly known for his excellent acting in ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat,’ a drama that was a hit because of his perfect acting skills. Fans admired him recently in ‘Tumharey Husn Kay Naam.’

