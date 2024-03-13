Atif Aslam mesmerises with Naat Allah Hu Allah for Ramazan

Entertainment Entertainment Atif Aslam mesmerises with Naat Allah Hu Allah for Ramazan

Reciting Kalam makes him feel peaceful

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 02:45:39 PKT

(Web Desk) – Atif Aslam has previously performed Tajdar e Haram, Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat Pe Lakhon Salam and Wohi Khuda Hai and this year for Ramazan 2024, he has recited Allah Hu Allah.

Atif’s magical voice coupled with the beautiful scenery of Badshahi Masjid enthralls listeners.

Atif Aslam has a voice that can put you in a trance. Starting his career with Aadat, Atif Aslam has come a long way and he has shown his versatility as he has sung all types of songs and always managed to win hearts.

However, reciting Naat and Hamd is something that Atif does not just for his fans but also for himself and his kids, something he has shared before in an interview.

Reciting Kalam makes him feel peaceful and he even wishes to recite Adhan someday in Makkah.