Munawar Faruqui to Hina Khan: Celebrities wish Ramazan Mubarak

Several stars have taken to their social media platforms to extend heartfelt Ramazan wishes

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 01:53:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - As the crescent moon is sighted, marking the commencement of the holiest month of Ramazan, Muslims worldwide embark on a spiritual journey of reflection, fasting, and acts of charity.

Renowned figures from the entertainment industry and cricket world join the global Muslim community in observing this sacred month.

Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sana Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Hina Khan, and cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, among others, observe fasts during Ramazan.

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian, actor and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram and wrote, “Ramadan Kareem. Pray for humanity, Pray for peace, Pray for righteous, Pray for Palestine. Shaheedon ko basharat hai jannat ki.”

Aly Goni

Television actor Aly Goni is spending Ramazan in Madinah. Sharing a photo of himself from Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) on Instagram, Aly wrote, “Ramadan Kareem Dua mein yaad rakhna.”

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz too shared a photo from Madinah and wrote, “RAMADAN MUBARAK.”

Irfan Pathan

Sharing a photo of himself in black kurta, former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, “Smile cos Most beautiful month of the year is coming. Smile cos Allah’s blessing is coming. Smile cos Ramadan is coming.”

Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan, who performed her second Umrah recently, took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Sehri with a GIF ‘Ramadan night’.

Yusuf Pathan

Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan took to his Instagram and wrote, “As Ramadan Kareem unfolds, I extend my warmest wishes to all.

May this sacred month bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth to us and to the world. Ramadan Kareem to all!”

Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan has not shared any wishes yet. But she spoke to HT about Ramazan and how excited she is to spend the holy month with her son Zehaan.

She said, ““For every Muslim, Ramazan is the highlight of the year….It’s the most important month for us.

It’s Allah’s promise that during Ramazan, he’d take away all the bad influences.

That’s why it’s the month of fasting, asking for whatever you desire and doing charity.