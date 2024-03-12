Sonam Bajwa reveals when will she visit Pakistan

Tue, 12 Mar 2024

(Web Desk) – Indian Punjab famous actor Sonam Bajwa has recently conveyed her sincere wish to travel to Pakistan.

The well-known actress from Punjabi cinema expressed her feelings in an interview with a local television station. Sonam, who is well-known for her parts in hit Punjabi films, mentioned that she has always wanted to travel to her neighbouring nation.

Speaking in Punjabi, she said, "My heart is really set on coming to Pakistan. I have many friends there. Hopefully, I will visit. To all those watching and listening, lots of love to you from my end. I am immensely grateful for the love you all shower on me."

Her words demonstrate her excitement to learn more about Pakistan's vast cultural diversity as well as her warmth and admiration for the listeners over the border.

Her feelings are in line with the possibilities for artistic cooperation and the ability of the entertainment sector to create bridges, as an artist employed in the dynamic field of Punjabi cinema.

Previously, the model was asked by the host if she had a message for her loving fans from Pakistan. Flashing a wide smile at the audience, she eagerly responded, “I, too, have a lot of love for them and often interact with them over Twitter.”

n another revelation during a Q&A session on Twitter, during which a fan took the chance and told the star, "Sonam, please do visit Pakistan too someday!" To this, she replied, "I'm coming this year.”