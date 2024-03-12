Kubra Khan attributes her success to Allah

Entertainment Entertainment Kubra Khan attributes her success to Allah

She talked about how actors are judged to be non-religious

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 03:47:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Talking to Maliha Rehman, television actor Kubra Khan talks about the importance of prayers. She credits Allah (SWT) for always choosing best projects and for love she has got from the audience.

Kubra Khan is one of the most loved actresses on television. She is very specific about the characters she picks and she is a successful star both in television and in films.

Kubra Khan is very spiritual in real life and that is something she has always expressed, even after she did Alif.

She likes to keep her religious side private and never shares her prayers or her Umrah trip or her journey through Aitekaaf too much on social media.

Kubra also talked about how actors are judged to always be non-religious. She said people think if you are an actor, you will be far away from religion and she understands how people are.

She shared that when she came back from Umrah, a person from the same industry said “kaise kaise log Umrah par jaa rahe hain”.

This shocked Kubra as this lady is also from the industry. Kubra added that people do not know what is in someone’s heart but judge them due to pre-conceived notions about showbiz.

