American author, activist Shaun King embraces Islam



(Web Desk) - Jeffrey Shaun King is a renowned American author and activist.

Shaun King just embraced Islam with his wife on first Ramazan 2024.

Sheikh Omar Sulaiman guided him and his wife Rai King.

He has a long career in journalism as well and he has written for many leading publications.

He is a strong name in the world of social activism and he is known in the USA for his work on the Black Lives Matter movement.

He was also a pastor and found a church in 2008 which he headed for 4 years.

Shaun King has been a part of several charity projects and he has faced several allegations over the donations which never panned out later on.

He has been very active about the Palestinian cause and the Gaza genocide since October 7 and he has been a part of many protests in America.

He is married and has five kids, two of which are adopted.

He also has foster children in addition and is close with his nephews and nieces.