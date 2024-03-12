My father does want me work in media industry: Amar Khan

Troubled relationship

Tue, 12 Mar 2024 03:00:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - In recent appearance at Frieha Altaf’s podcast, television and film actress Amar Khan opened up about her parents’ divorce and her troubled relationship with her father.

Talking about it, Amar Khan said, “My father is not supporting me currently.

I have met him in the past when I used to go on some of my vacation. He wasn’t happy with me when he came to know that I was entering this media industry.

He wasn’t okay with it. We had a very formal relationship. He wrote an email to me while I was entering into the media industry.

In the email, he wrote, ‘You are entering your mother’s profession, and I don’t want you to inadvertently bring shame to the family.

I am not okay with it.’ However, I wrote to him, ‘I will not bring shame to my mother or your family.’

After that, we never spoke to each other. Although my mother tried a lot to mend my relationship with my father, somehow I couldn’t develop love and warmth for him.”

She talked about her parents’ separation. Amar Khan said, “I am the only child from my mother’s side.

My parents separated, I didn’t spend much time with my father, so, I am a single child, brought up in Lahore in a Punjabi family”

She is a brilliant writer and a director as well. Amar rose to fame through her iconic portrayal of Neelofur in the drama serial Belapur Ki Dayan.

Her other notable dramas include Ghughi, Dil-e-Bereham, Choti Choti Batain and Baddua.