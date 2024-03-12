Aly Goni flies to Madinah as Ramazan begins

Popular Indian actor extended warm wishes of 'Ramazan Mubarak' to his fans

Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 01:09:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - In 2023, Aly Goni, the popular actor, fulfilled a long-cherished dream by embarking on an Umrah journey to Makkah and Madinah during the holy month of Ramazan, accompanied by his best friend and Bigg Boss colleague, Asim Riaz.

This year, as the sacred month of Ramazan dawned in Saudi Arabia, Aly Goni couldn’t resist the pull once again.

However, this time, he flew to Madinah alone, expressing his emotions with a heartfelt caption on Instagram: “Bechaini si thi andher.. mann khaali karne madinah aagaya..”

As the crescent moon graced the Saudi Arabian sky on the evening of March 10, Aly Goni extended warm wishes of ‘Ramazan Mubarak’ to his fans and followers on Instagram.