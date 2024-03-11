A major red carpet fall at 2024 Oscars

Liza Koshy’s towering heels proved to be her tumble

(Web Desk) - The actress and media personality walked the carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards in a dramatic red off-the-shoulder gown and massive platform heels — but the heels proved to be her downfall. Literally.

As she was moving down the red carpet posing for photos, she seemingly lost her footing and took a massive tumble, collapsing completely onto the red carpet.

Through it all, she kept laughing (which is par for the course for the funny lady!).

Everyone around her rushed to help her back up, and she continued down the carpet posing for photos, but not without help from those around her to ensure she didn't fall again.