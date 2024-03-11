Rakul, Jackky's eco-friendly wedding gift: Trees for every guest

Entertainment Entertainment Rakul, Jackky's eco-friendly wedding gift: Trees for every guest

The couple initiated a unique and inspiring gesture capturing hearts across the internet

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 01:10:46 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - In a heartwarming celebration of love and sustainability, Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Goa.

Their wedding, with its eco-friendly moves and fresh rituals, is already being hailed as the “wedding of the year.”

Taking a bold step towards reducing their carbon footprint, the couple initiated a unique and inspiring gesture capturing hearts across the internet.

As reported earlier, the couple was planning to be eco-conscious for their wedding, and they have achieved this remarkable feat by planting 520 trees.

Rakul and Jackky planted a sapling in the name of every guest who graced their wedding.

The couple shared a glimpse of this thoughtful initiative on Instagram, featuring a certificate received by each guest.

The certificate reads, In harmony with nature, this certifies the planting of a tree in honor of each guest at Rakul’s and Jackky’s wedding.

Your presence has contributed to the growth of not just our love but also a greener planet.

Celebrities and friends who attended the wedding have enthusiastically embraced and shared this eco-friendly gesture on their social media platforms, saying, A tree planted for every guest is such a cool idea.

Actress Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram Stories to appreciate the couple’s efforts.

Sharing the sapling plantation certificate in her name, Pragya wrote, What a beautiful & inspiring initiative @rakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani.

Reducing the carbon footprint created by the wedding by planting a sapling in the name of each guest #GoGreen.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. She will commence the shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 in May 2024.

