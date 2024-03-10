Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024

She was crowned by winner of Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland

Mumbai (Web Desk) - Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned the 71st Miss World here on Saturday.

Krystyna edged out Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana.

India, meanwhile lost out on the title after Miss India Sini Shetty failed to make it to the Top 4.

The event, hosted by Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar and the winner of Miss World 2013, Megan Young, was held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area here.

India hosted the coveted beauty pageant after a gap of 28 years.

Pyszkova is the second Miss World from Czech Republic after 2006 pageant winner Tatana Kucharova.

According to the official Miss World website, Pyszkova is a Czech model who is pursuing separate degrees in law and business administration.

Pyszkova, who is in her 20s, is also the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation.

The model, who is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages, is an advocate for sustainable development through education.

Her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered.

She enjoys playing the transverse flute and the violin, and has a passion for music and art having spent nine years in an art academy,” read Pyszkova’s profile on the website.

