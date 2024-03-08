Why Chahat Fateh Ali Khan joins Dil Ka Rishta



(Web Desk) - The name Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is quite popular these days. The self-proclaimed singer is well-known for his distinctive way of humorously singing well-known songs. However, he has recently suffered a setback when he lost the elections.

But, it appears he is putting everything behind him and stepping into the field of online dating by using the 'Dil Ka Rishta'.

He has expressed his appreciation for the app's success, said he was enthralled with its ubiquity and made the decision to download it for himself.

He felt reassured by the positive feedback users gave the app, viewing it as a friendly environment.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who was impressed by the platform's features and capacity to connect people, suggested the app to those looking for a potential spouse, emphasising how convenient and successful it is at matching people.