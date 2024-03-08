Pop star apologises to fans after relationship reveal sparks backlash

Entertainment Entertainment Pop star apologises to fans after relationship reveal sparks backlash

The response from fans across Asia was swift

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 07:41:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - The answer is still a resounding “no” in some quarters – with K-pop singer Karina from the group Aespa posting a handwritten apology online after her reported relationship drew outcry from many of her more fervent followers.

News of her relationship with actor Lee Jae-wook broke last week, confirmed by the agencies of both stars.

The response from fans across Asia was swift, and mixed – some expressed their support for the couple. But many others reacted with shock and fury.

Some outraged fans even sent a truck with an electronic billboard to the headquarters of Karina’s agency, according to the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, which published a photo of the sign.

“Do you not get enough love from your fans?” it read. “Why did you choose to betray your fans?”

“Please apologize directly. Otherwise, you’ll see declining album sales and empty concert seats,” it added.

On Wednesday, Karina profusely apologized in a handwritten letter that she posted on Instagram, where she has 12.7 million followers.

“I know very well how disappointed (my fans) who have supported me are and how upset you’re thinking about the memories we shared together,” she wrote.

“I want to make up for my hurt fans from now on. I have always been sincere to you, and still each and every one of you are truly precious to me.”

She expressed her “sincere apologies” to those who had supported her throughout her career, and vowed to “show more maturity and work harder going forward to all (my fans) without disappointment.”