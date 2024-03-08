Saheefa impressed with Imran Ashraf's gesture

The actor appears at Mazaq Raat

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Introducing Saheefa Khattak to the audience at Dunya TV show Mazaq Raat, host Imran Ashraf said she is the person from whom he received his first award six years ago.

Reacting to the gesture, actor and model Saheefa said, “Actually, he gives me respect remembering he got his first award from my hands.

This is also a way to give others respect. Whenever we had encounters at airports or somewhere, he recalls me that he got his maiden award from me. I really appreciate his gesture of respecting others.”

The host told the actor once he read her statement in which she said that family was more important than pelf and wealth.

The actor replied, “When you get fame, wealth and pelf, these things become less important in your life. Now it is your family that becomes more valuable than anything.”

Saheefa emphasised the importance of mental health and the need for accessible support.

She highlighted the financial challenge many individuals face in seeking help, noting, “People may not have 3,000 rupees per session for three days a week.”

She suggested influential figures could create communities and safe spaces for those unable to afford professional assistance.

The conversation took an unexpected turn as she recounted an incident where a fan approached her while she was dining with her husband.