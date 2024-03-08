Imran confirms relationship with Lekha Washington

“Lekha and I grew close during lockdown”

Fri, 08 Mar 2024

(Web Desk) - Imran Khan confirmed that he is dating the actress Lekha Washington.

He also addressed the negative speculation about the relationship.

Amid significant speculation, Imran also confirmed that he is divorced from his ex-wife Avantika Malik, while addressing the negative reactions to his new romance.

He said: “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true.

“I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.

“There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me.

“Because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.

“Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”

Avantika and Imran Khan had been in a relationship since the latter was 19.

They married in 2011 and in 2013, they had a daughter named Imara Malik Khan.

Imran Khan began his Bollywood journey as a child actor. He played the younger versions of Aamir Khan’s characters in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

He made his official film debut in Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Naa (2008).

Despite having a successful first film, the journey ahead was not easy for Imran, as most of his subsequent releases flopped at the box office.